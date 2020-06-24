New Loeffler Bill Would Give Gun Owners More Privacy Protections

Georgia senator Kelly Loeffler (R.) introduced on Tuesday a Second Amendment rights bill that would safeguard the privacy of gun owners.

Loeffler’s bill, the Gun Owner Privacy Act, would ban the use of federal funds to store personal information collected during background checks attached to gun purchases. Federal agencies are already barred from creating a database of gun owners, but the legislation will give citizens recourse for any infringements on their privacy. While the law would not apply to Americans who fail background checks, those whose records are illegally stored will be able to sue agencies in federal court and collect damages.

Loeffler also introduced a resolution condemning what she said were “laws that unduly inhibit and infringe upon the rights of a law-abiding individual to carry a firearm outside of the home.” The resolution attacks limits on gun-carry permits as “unlawful infringements of the rights granted by the Second Amendment.“ She called on the legislature to step up to protect gun rights.

“The Second Amendment is our Founding Fathers’ reaffirmation of our natural God-given right to defend life, liberty and property,” Loeffler said in a statement first obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. “Law-abiding citizens should be free to exercise their Second Amendment rights without overly intrusive government regulation.” –READ MORE

