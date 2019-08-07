Brzezinski Claims Trump Is ‘Inciting Hatred’ That Led to El Paso Shooting on Purpose: ‘This Is What He Wants’

“Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski claimed President Donald Trump “seems to want” white supremacist violence in the United States.

On Saturday, a gunman opened fire and killed 22 people in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. Shortly after the horrific shooting, police found evidence that the shooter was a white supremacist who sought out to kill Hispanic Americans. The gunman will likely face both capital murder charges from the state of Texas, as well as federal hate crime charges.

While the nation mourned the 31 victims of the shootings in Texas and Ohio, Brzezinski focused in on the racially motivated attack in El Paso. During her Tuesday morning show, she asked her co-host, Joe Scarborough, if he believed Trump wanted the shooting to happen.

“You have to ask the question Joe, and I’ll ask you: Isn’t it okay to deduce that, at this point, this is what he wants? He is inciting hatred, inciting violence, inciting racism. If he doesn’t unequivocally call it off and say, this is wrong, and we stand together against this, and we are doing this, this and this to help fight hate crimes. I mean, this is a president who seems to want these things to happen. How else can this be explained? If he doesn’t call it off?” – READ MORE