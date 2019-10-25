Bruce Springsteen: Trump ‘Doesn’t Grasp’ What Being American Means

Rocker Bruce Springsteen took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying he “doesn’t have a clue” what the responsibilities of being the United States president mean.

“It’s just frightening, you know? We’re living in a frightening time. The stewardship of the nation … has been thrown away to somebody who doesn’t have a clue as to what that means,” Bruce Springsteen told CBS’s Gayle King in response to a video showing a Trump “Keep America Great” stump speech, in which he said he “didn’t need little Bruce Springsteen” and other celebrities to beat Hillary Clinton.

"And unfortunately, we have somebody who I feel doesn't have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American," the "Born in the U.S.A." singer said.