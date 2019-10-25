Romney’s Attacks on Trump Starting to Grate on His Fellow Republicans

Sen. Mitt Romney’s (R-Utah) unrelenting attacks on President Donald Trump are beginning to wear thin on his fellow Republicans in the Senate, with some now openly suggesting that the former presidential contender may be motivated more by bitterness than bravado and principle.

In a broadside in the pages of The Hill newspaper published Thursday, several of Romney’s colleagues said the Utah Republican’s diatribes against the President are not helping the Republican cause.

Sorry, Mitt: GOP voters want party to be ‘more like Trump than Romney,’ poll finds – https://t.co/sJDROcSJ3l – @washtimes — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) October 23, 2019



Sen. James Inhofe (R-Okla.), one of Trump’s more ardent supporters on Capitol Hill, told the paper that Romney may harbor unresolved feelings about losing his bid for the Presidency in 2012 to incumbent Barack Obama.

“Because one election didn’t turn out the way that Mitt wanted it to turn out, he’s critical of the president,” Inhofe said. “I’m not pleased with it.”

One likened him to an armchair quarterback booing the team when the going gets tough.

"It's awfully easy to sit in the stands and be critical of the people on the field," Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) said.