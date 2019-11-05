Browns Cut Jermaine Whitehead After Calling Reporter a ‘Cracker’

The Cleveland Browns have dumped safety Jermaine Whitehead after he threatened a reporter and called him “cracker,” in a Twitter post on Sunday.

Whitehead posted his ill-advised reply to sports reporter Dustin Fox who was critical of the player’s tackling during the Brown’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Imagine the sports media reaction if a white player responded to a black member of the media with a Tweet like this. Any doubt that player is cut and suspended for the rest of the year? Yet Browns aren’t doing anything at all. What a joke organization. pic.twitter.com/8vXKKvpxGY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) November 4, 2019

Replying to Fox’s claim that Whitehead’s effort at tackling was “a joke,” the player went on a rant filled with threats and name calling.

“Come get it in blood bitch made ass lil boy,” Whitehead tweeted. “I’m out there with a broken hand. Don’t get smoked fuck ass cracker.” – READ MORE