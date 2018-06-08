Broward sheriff’s captain who gave initial order to ‘stage,’ not enter Stoneman Douglas, to be replaced

Jan Jordan, the Broward County sheriff’s captain who allegedly directed emergency responders to “stage” outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb. 14, rather than rushing immediately into the building, will be replaced.

Jordan, who was in her role since March 2017, will be replaced with a higher-ranking officer — a major — as part of a re-evaluation of the contract the city has with the sheriff’s office, officials confirmed to Fox News on Thursday.

Multiple law enforcement sources told Fox News in March that directions from commanding officials for first responders arriving at the school went against all training, which instructs emergency responders to “go, go, go” until the shooter is neutralized. Jordan was said to be the commanding officer on the scene of the massacre.

It was not immediately clear whether Jordan was being replaced due to her leadership at Stoneman Douglas in February. – READ MORE

