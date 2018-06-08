Trump: ‘Democrat IT Scandal Is A Key To Much Of The Corruption We See Today’

President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday on the failure to prosecute former Democratic IT aides who the House Office of Inspector General found made “unauthorized access” to congressional data during the election:

Our Justice Department must not let Awan & Debbie Wasserman Schultz off the hook. The Democrat I.T. scandal is a key to much of the corruption we see today. They want to make a “plea deal” to hide what is on their Server. Where is Server? Really bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2018

Imran Awan worked as Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s email server administrator in the House of Representatives. Nearly his entire family then joined the payroll of other Democrats, until they worked for 1 in 5 House Democrats and had — as the House inspector general called it — the ‘keys to the kingdom‘ and ability to access any file.

A search of his name on WikiLeaks shows the DNC summoned Imran when they needed her device unlocked.

A September 30, 2016, presentation alleged Imran Awan and his family members were logging into the servers of members who had previously fired him, funneling data off the network, and that evidence “suggests steps are being taken to conceal their activity.” – READ MORE

