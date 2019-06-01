Brooks: Federal Employees Engaging in ‘Coup D’etat’ Against Trump Should Be Caught, Jailed ‘to the Maximum Term Allowed by Law’

During an appearance on Huntsville, AL radio’s “The Dale Jackson Show” on WVNN, Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) called for the aggressive pursuit of those that made “false statement” that led to the Department of Justice special counsel probe led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller.

(…)

Host Dale Jackson asked Brooks if those individuals would be caught, to which Brooks said he did not know. However, Brooks argued if that is determined, then those individuals should face punishment.

"I do not know," he replied. "I certainly hope so, and I hope that this attorney general will be aggressive and get to the bottom of it because the people who are engaged in these kinds of lies, this kind of wasting of taxpayer money should not get away with it. We should catch them. We should put them in jail to the maximum term allowed by law because we should never allow federal government employees to go rogue, to try to engage in what in effect a coup d'état against a sitting president of the United States. That is serious, and that needs to be dealt with seriously."