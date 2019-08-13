Broadway producer Ben Sprecher arrested on child porn charges

Broadway producer Ben Sprecher — the man behind the failed musical “Rebecca” — was arrested early Tuesday on possession of child pornography charges, sources told The Post.

Sprecher, 65, was picked up by the feds at around 6 a.m. at his home on West 122nd Street in Harlem, which agents were searching, the sources said.

The case was brought by Homeland Security Investigations in conjunction with the NYPD.

The 2012 opening of Sprecher’s production of psychological thriller “Rebecca the Musical” was torpedoed by Mark Hotton, an ex-stockbroker from Long Island, who scammed him out of more than $60,000 in fees with bogus promises of lining up $4.5 million in investments.

Hotton pleaded guilty to charges and was sentenced to 2 years and 10 months behind bars in 2014.