Brit actress reveals Jeffrey Epstein would ‘shake’ with excitement before raping her

A British actress has told of how paedophile Jeffrey Epstein would “physically shake” with excitement before raping her.

Anouska De Georgiou, 42, who went to the same school as Kate Middleton, says she was groomed by Epstein after meeting him through well-connected friends in London in the 90s.

Epstein soon started flying her to his properties across the globe including his lair in the Caribbean.

In an interview alongside other victims on NBC’s Dateline Friday, Ms De Georgiou claimed Epstein groomed her before raping her and dozens of others.

She said: “When Jeffrey would see me he would physically shake because he wanted to get at me and that was very unnerving.”

Speaking of how he lured her into his disturbing world, she said: “By the time I was being raped, it was too late.” – READ MORE