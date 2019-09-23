EPSTEIN: Spies fear Russia has sex slave info on Prince Andrew

The British secret service fears that Russia has damaging information on Prince Andrew and his involvement with underage sex slave abusing pal Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a report in The Times of London, MI6 — the U.K.’s foreign spy agency — believes a Palm Beach County deputy sheriff who defected passed on a Prince Andrew file to the Kremlin.

It’s believed the information pertains to the randy royal’s alleged sexual relationship with underage sex slave Virginia Roberts.

She has claimed she had unwanted sex with the prince when she was just 17.

The ex-deputy — John Mark Dougan — is an American who sought asylum in Moscow in 2016.

During a 2005 Florida probe into the pedophile billionaire’s activities, Dougan was a member of the sheriff’s department who went rogue. – READ MORE