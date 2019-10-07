Brian Stelter Asks CNN Contributor If Fox News Reminds Her of Totalitarian, State-Run Media (VIDEO)

This week on the Sunday news shows: CNN’s Brian Stelter asks a guest if Fox News reminds her of state-run media, a Democratic representative defended Rep. Adam Schiff’s (D., Calif.) handling of the Ukraine whistleblower complaint, and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D., Minn.) says she would not be comfortable with her vice president’s child sitting on the board of a foreign company.

CNN’s Brian Stelter asked New Yorker columnist Masha Gessen if Fox News reminds her of state-run media in totalitarian countries.

"I wonder Masha if—as the author of books including The Future is History: How Totalitarianism Reclaimed Russia, if what we're seeing here in the United States reminds you at all of state-run media in other countries," Stelter asked. "Is what we're seeing something similar at this point?"