More than a quarter of Democratic college students support banning MAGA hats on campus

More than a quarter of Democratic college students are in favor of banning President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign “Make America Great Again” hats on their respective campuses according to a new poll.

According to The College Fix, the online poll featured the answers of 1,000 Democratic and Democratic-leaning college students.

The poll, which College Pulse conducted for the outlet, found that 27 percent of respondents were in favor of banning the MAGA hat from campuses.

Fifteen percent of the students reported that they favored banning the hats; while 12 percent said they were strongly in favor of banning the hat from campuses.

The poll also reported that 39 percent of the Democratic students said that they opposed banning the hats, and 34 percent strongly opposed banning the hats, meaning 73 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning students oppose a MAGA hat ban. – READ MORE