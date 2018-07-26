Bret Baier: Trump Trolls Because ‘He Wants Heads to Explode’ (VIDEO)

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Daily Briefing,” network host Bret Baier said President Donald Trump trolls the media and the left because he “wants heads to explode.”

When Perino asked about Trump’s latest tweet on Russian meddling, Baier said, “I think in the media, we overall read a lot into these tweets. Maybe we shouldn’t read as much as we read into them. Today you heard the house Speaker Paul Ryan say that the president was trolling people with the security clearance.” – READ MORE

The president threatened Monday to strip the security clearances of Obama-era intelligence officials who criticized his interactions with Russian President Vladimir Putin at last week’s press conference.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said Trump was considering revoking security clearances of former CIA Director John Brennan, former national security adviser Susan Rice, former director of national intelligence James Clapper and others.

Ryan pressed back against the seriousness of the administration’s threat Tuesday, calling it likely a ploy to get the media and Washington riled up.

“I think he’s just trolling people,” Ryan told reporters at the Capitol Tuesday.” – READ MORE

