Brand-new US Navy warship trapped in Canada amid cold and ice

A brand-new U.S. Navy warship has not moved from Montreal since Christmas Eve and will spend the winter stuck in Canada due to cold and ice.

The USS Little Rock – unveiled in a ceremony on Dec. 16 in Buffalo, New York and attended by nearly 9,000 people – has not moved far since due to adverse weather conditions that kept the warship trapped at bay in Canada, the Toronto Star reported.

The warship known as a Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) cost $440 million to build and stretches 387 feet in length and weighs 15 tons more than the Statue of Liberty. It is capable of traveling more than 46 miles per hour.

Such combat ships are described as agile and designed for rapid transitions between missions with minimal manning. They are used for surface warfare, counter piracy and drug operations, as well as other first response missions.

In the wake of weather problems, the ship has been reportedly equipped with heaters and de-icers to reduce ice accumulation on the hull. – READ MORE

The government shutdown has dominated headlines as each side of the aisle has blamed the other for the lack of a deal for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

President Donald Trump has repeatedly said that funding for a border wall has to be included for a deal to be made, and now he has called for a “nuclear option” if the “stalemate continues.”

During the shutdown, service members are not getting paid, but congressmen are.

Rep. Scott Taylor (R-VA), who is a former Navy SEAL, posted on Twitter Saturday saying he would be donating his salary during the shutdown.

Congress shouldn't be paid during this #GovtShutdown , just like some of you aren't being paid & especially if our military & first responders are not. I will donate my salary to a military/veterans' charity each day. Today's pay will go to Vetshouse, Inc.https://t.co/780MrFfYDP — Scott Taylor (@Scotttaylorva) January 20, 2018

His donation will be going to a different military or veteran’s charity each day. The first day’s donation went to Vetshouse Inc., which is a nonprofit serving homeless veterans.

On the second day, Taylor donated to End 22, which helps prevent veteran suicide.- READ MORE