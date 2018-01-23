Trump Administration Clears The Way For States To De-Fund Planned Parenthood

States who manage Medicaid in concert with the federal government will now be able to cut Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood clinics and other abortion providers, thanks to the Trump Administration.

According to the Washington Examiner, the Trump Administration has issued an order rescinding an Obama-era directive from April 2016, warning states that “restricting Medicaid funding to Planned Parenthood could violate federal law.”

The move marks the first effort by the Trump Administration to take an active role in helping states cut abortion providers off from taxpayer dollars. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Following Ohio, Utah could become the fifth state in the Union to ban abortion on Down syndrome babies in response to news out of Iceland and Denmark claiming that Down syndrome has been “eradicated” in those countries.

“America has a high rate of abortions on such babies as well and so several states have endeavored to ban abortions when done specifically to target a baby with Down syndrome,” according to LifeNews.

Rep. Karianne Lisonbee, a Republican state representative from Clearfield, said that the bill proposed would make it illegal to obtain an abortion solely for a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome. The bill would make seeking a Down syndrome-specific abortion a Class A misdemeanor.

On the difficulty of enforcing the law, Lisonbee said, “I think there are ways around every law.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Friday that it would revoke an Obama-era “legal guidance” that discouraged states from defunding organizations, such as Planned Parenthood, that provide abortion services.

According to officials who spoke with Reuters, HHS will implement new regulations aimed at protecting health care workers’ civil rights based on religious and conscience objections.

HHS said the changes were necessary after years of the federal government forcing health care workers to provide services like abortion, euthanasia, and sterilization.

The Obama-era guidance restricted states’ ability “to take certain actions against family-planning providers that offer abortions,” according to a statement by HHS. – READ MORE