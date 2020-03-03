Brain Freeze: Joe Biden Urges Voters to Show Up on ‘Super Thursday’ (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday urged voters in Texas to show up big for him on “Super Thursday,” the latest in a series of rhetorical stumbles as his campaign roars back to life.

“Look. Tomorrow’s Super Thursday,” he said, before correcting himself. “…Tuesday,” he continued as the crowd chuckled.

Joe Biden: “Tomorrow is Super Thursday.” Fact Check: Tomorrow is Super Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/0lWGlNE6kq — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 2, 2020

“I want to thank you all, I tell you what, I’m rushing ahead, aren’t I?” he admitted.

The video was immediately shared on Twitter by Republican rapid response team director Steve Guest. – READ MORE

