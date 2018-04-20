View our Privacy Policy

Boycott Fail: Laura Ingraham Just Got Double The Viewers Of CNN’s Lemon

Anti-gun activists organized a boycott against Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, but new ratings show that the American people aren’t buying it.

AdWeek reports that on Tuesday night, Ingraham had 2.425 million total viewers. Meanwhile, CNN’s Don Lemon had 1.018, meaning that her viewers more than doubled his viewers at the same time. – READ MORE

