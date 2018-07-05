Boy Scout Leader Charged with Child Porn Possession

74-year-old James Roberts Served As Sicklerville Boy Scout Troop 132’s Leader For 40 Years Before His Appalling Crimes Wereuncovered.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Roberts has already confessed to using a file-sharing program to view, obtain, and distribute child pornography. He was caught by the High-Tech Crimes Unit of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office with multiple devices full of pornographic pictures of children.

In a statement delivered to the New York Post, Kevin Bishop, scout executive and CEO of the Boy Scouts’ Garden State Council, called Roberts’ behavior “abhorrent,” saying that it “runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands.” He also claimed that the allegations against Roberts appear to be unrelated to his work within the organization. – READ MORE