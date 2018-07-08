Border Patrol Agents Seize 3K Pounds of Marijuana near Texas Border

Border Patrol Agents Seized Nearly 3,000 Pounds Of Marijuana Near The Mexican Border With Texas In Three Separate Incidents This Week.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Zapata Station responded to a call on July 5 about suspicious activity along the Rio Grande River near Zapata, Texas. When the agents arrived they discovered a trailer loaded with 151 bundles of marijuana, according to information obtained by Breitbart Texas from Laredo Sector officials.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene before agents arrived. Agents seized the vehicle, trailer, and 1,724.24 pounds of marijuana. Officials estimated the value of the load to be $1,379,392.

“The Border Patrol is always vigilant in trying to prevent the flow of illegal drugs into the United States. It is only through the hard work and dedication of our agents that we do continually and successfully do so,” Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Anthony S. Good said in a written statement. – READ MORE

