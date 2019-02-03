Border Patrol Agents Discover Tunnel In Texas Next To Border Wall

A 60-foot long tunnel that would go under the border wall was discovered in Hidalgo, Texas.

Border Patrol agents found the tunnel, which was under construction, and contacted the president of the Hidalgo County Water Improvement District 3 to help destroy it, according to KXXV, a local ABC News affiliate.

“You’ve seen them on the news in Arizona and New Mexico and stuff like that, but I’ve never seen one in the Valley,” Orthal Brand Jr. of the Water Improvement told KXXV. “That’s the first one I’ve seen that’s in our back yard.”

The tunnel was previously undiscovered because it’s at the bottom of a 30-foot embankment and can only be seen from the Rio Grande River. Brand said destroying the tunnel was difficult without endangering equipment or workers using the equipment.

“It’s hard for me to put a piece of equipment on an edge of a 30-foot sand cliff and reach down and try to collapse something without putting my own piece of equipment and my own operator at risk,” he told KXXV.

Brand plans to work with Border Patrol and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to destroy the tunnel. – READ MORE