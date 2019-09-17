Border Patrol Agent Shot near Texas Border, Shooting Suspect Killed

A suspect shot a U.S. Border Patrol agent during an attempted vehicle stop near the Texas border on Friday night. Another agent returned fire striking and killing the shooting suspect. The agent is expected to survive the attack.

A Brakettville Border Patrol agent attempted to stop a vehicle on Friday night at about 8 p.m., according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials. One of the occupants of the vehicle fired a weapon at the agents, striking one agent.

The second agent returned fire, striking the subject. As other agents quickly arrived, they secured the scene and began to provide emergency medical assistance to the wounded agent and the subject. Agents placed the second subject under arrest.

EMS arrived on the scene and transported the wounded agent to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A Texas justice of the peace declared the shooting suspect to be dead at the scene.

Breitbart Texas reached out to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information about the shooter and his or her possible motivation. – READ MORE