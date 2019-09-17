Democrats hit the panic button after internal polling shows stunning public opinion on impeachment

More moderate Democrats are sounding the alarm after internal polling showed that a vast majority of voters saw the party as having misplaced priorities on impeachment.Democratic Rep. Anthony Brindisi of New York took his concerns straight to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and explained his rationale to Politico.

“It’s very frustrating for me — someone coming from a district that was one of the districts that helped get us into the majority — having so much focus on things like impeachment or other issues that are divisive,” he explained.

“We should be focusing on the kitchen table issues,” Brindisi said.

Polling for the Democratic party found that 54 percent of voters said that Democrats were more focused on impeachment than any other policy. But, only 10 percent of voters believed that impeachment should be their focus. – READ MORE