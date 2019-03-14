BOOM: TRUMP Drops Veto Hammer on Lawless Dems Over Border

BOOM!

Trump did not mince words today in response to pushback on the border crisis.

“I look forward to VETOING the just passed Democrat inspired Resolution which would OPEN BORDERS while increasing Crime, Drugs, and Trafficking in our Country. I thank all of the Strong Republicans who voted to support Border Security and our desperately needed WALL!” — Trump

VETO! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 14, 2019