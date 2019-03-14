Hallmark Dumps Lori Loughlin

Hallmark says it is cutting ties with actress Lori Loughlin following her arrest in a sprawling college admissions scam case.

In a statement Thursday, the parent company of the Hallmark Channel says it was “saddened” by the recent allegations.

Prosecutors allege that Loughlin and her husband paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.

Hallmark Cards Inc. says it will no longer work with Loughlin and has stopped development of all productions involving her.

