BOOM: Feds Will Release 2,800 Hillary & Huma Documents from Weiner’s Laptop on Friday

You can smell the Sharpie ink for miles as State Department flacks redact thousands of lines of text from documents found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop pertaining to Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin.

Get ready for another round of America’s favorite game show: Why Isn’t Hillary In Prison Already?

.@StateDept will publish releasable portions of 2800 government docs that @FBI found on Anthony Weiner laptop tomorrow (Dec. 29th). Again, thanks to @JudicialWatch lawsuits. Will @RealDonaldTrump DOJ finally take action on Clinton/Abedin misdeeds? https://t.co/8X4p0srBa9 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 28, 2017

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *