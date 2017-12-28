True Pundit

Politics Security

BOOM: Feds Will Release 2,800 Hillary & Huma Documents from Weiner’s Laptop on Friday

Posted on by
Share:

You can smell the Sharpie ink for miles as State Department flacks redact thousands of lines of text from documents found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop pertaining to Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin.

Get ready for another round of America’s favorite game show: Why Isn’t Hillary In Prison Already?

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: