COLD MISER: Mom Locked 10-year-old Outside Without Coat in Cold Temps While She Partied At Christmas Gig

Police say a North Carolina woman locked her 10-year-old son out of their home in freezing temperatures and went to a party on Christmas Day.

Local media report the child was outside for nearly five hours Monday before the woman returned to their Cary home.

Arrest warrants show 43-year-old Susan Dowless has been charged with misdemeanor child abuse. She was arrested Wednesday and was being held on $5,000 bond.

READ MORE: