Booker Says Trump’s Call to Restart US Economy by Easter Is ‘a Drumbeat of One’

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) is weighing in on President Donald Trump’s call to restart the U.S. economy by the upcoming Easter holiday.

On Tuesday night, following the White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing, Booker spoke with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes for an interview.

Hayes — who referred to Trump’s latest change in momentum as a drumbeat — offered an overview of the president’s call to restart the economy and reopen the country by Easter.

He went on to ask Booker his opinion of the calls for economic acceleration. To the New Jersey lawmaker, Trump’s behavior comes across as a “drumbeat of one” and “wildly irresponsible.”

“That’s a drumbeat of one,” Booker said, adding, “And this president is being wildly irresponsible. What we need from him — what we need from our leadership — is direct candor, is getting people prepared for what’s coming.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --