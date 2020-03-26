Ilhan Omar says coronavirus outbreak calls for ‘radical’ takeover of private hospitals

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday night suggested what she admitted may be a “radical idea” to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

“All private hospitals should be made public for the duration of the virus,” the Minnesota Democrat wrote on Twitter.

She said a government takeover could help address “some of the pressures our healthcare system is facing.”

Omar offered no specifics on how the takeover of private property would be achieved, but critics on social media quickly reacted that Omar’s plan sounded like communism.

"Here is another radical idea," one Twitter commenter wrote. "Let's admit that communism doesn't work and that it caused the #ChineseVirus."

