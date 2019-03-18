Booker Promises He Will Pick Woman For Veep

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker told reporters Friday that he will definitely select a woman as his vice president.

He stated unequivocally, “there will be a woman on the ticket.”

This is not the first time Booker has signaled he would select a female, according to The Hill. During an interview with Rachel Maddow on MSNBC last month, Booker said that when it came to picking his running-mate, he would prioritize women candidates above men, adding “you will rarely see a Democratic ticket anymore without gender diversity, race diversity.”

Booker added mystery to his comments Friday, saying “I don’t know if it’s in the vice president’s position or in the president’s position.” Previously, Booker has spoken only of running for the top spot.

The 2020 Democratic field of oval office hopefuls already includes several accomplished Democratic legislators such as Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, New York Democratic Rep. Kirsten Gillibrand, and California Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris, Booker has not indicated if he has a preference for one in particular, should he get the nomination.

Overall, the 2020 field is very competitive and includes 18 notable candidates. Realistic about his prospects in the crowded pool of contenders, Booker conceded “if I have my way, there will be a woman on the ticket.”

