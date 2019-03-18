The Video: That Time Donna Brazile Lied Through Her Teeth on FOX; Now Hired by FOX

Liars gonna lie.

But in the beltway, they get paid and paid well to do so.

Ask FOX News.

“FLASHBACK: Donna Brazile lying about receiving debate questions, on the very network, that just hired her as a contributor”

