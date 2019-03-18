The Video: That Time Donna Brazile Lied Through Her Teeth on FOX; Now Hired by FOX

Liars gonna lie.
But in the beltway, they get paid and paid well to do so.
Ask FOX News.
“FLASHBACK: Donna Brazile lying about receiving debate questions, on the very network, that just hired her as a contributor”
FLASHBACK : Donna Brazile lying about receiving debate questions, on the very network, that just hired her as a contributor.pic.twitter.com/FP7Ib20v2P
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 18, 2019
This is the beginning to the end of Fox News.
I welcome opposing view points in news, but Donna Brazile is a known liar.
Utterly disgusting, @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/2XINlY2opO
— Mike (@Fuctupmind) March 18, 2019