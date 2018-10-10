‘Boo Boo Little Baby’: Rep. Steve Scalise Is Mocked for Calling Out Threats from the Left

A website editor is drawing heat for tweeting on Monday that House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.) should be nominated for a Darwin Award for his opposition to gun control policies, as Fox News Insider and other outlets reported. (Scalise is pictured above.)

Rep. Scalise survived a horrific shooting in June of 2017 on a practice baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, before a congressional baseball game. In light of that, perhaps his gun control opinions would carry even more weight and deserve fair consideration — but this does not seem to be the case.

Scalise sent out his tweet after the wife of Sen. Cory Gardner (R-Colo.) received a text message that included a video depicting a beheading following Gardner’s support of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

These vicious threats have to stop. This cannot be the new normal—there is absolutely no place for violence in our political discourse. Democratic leaders need to denounce this behavior. https://t.co/SRjDwdGval — Rep. Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) October 7, 2018

“These vicious threats have to stop. This cannot be the new normal — there is absolutely no place for violence in our political discourse. Democratic leaders need to denounce this behavior,” tweeted Scalise.

Boo boo little baby https://t.co/HInJ6Yidh5 — 🎩Martin Cizmar (@martincizmar) October 7, 2018

Martin Cizmar, an editor at the Raw Story website, tweeted out his remark after Scalise used Twitter to denounce the threats of violence toward Republican politicians and their families.- READ MORE

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise said Wednesday that Democrats need to speak out against the rising number of violent incidents against Republican politicians.

“They need to be denouncing that kind of activity,” Scalise, R-La., said on Fox News. “There’s no place for it. If somebody on the right was doing it, we’d be vocally denouncing it. They need to be denouncing it on the Left.”

.@SteveScalise: “You should not incite violence or any kind of assaulting people based on their political views.” https://t.co/I442SXu6Gd pic.twitter.com/iL4l5EST4r — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 12, 2018

Scalise spoke after a Republican candidate for Congress in California was nearly stabbed by a man, and after someone made a mass shooting threat at Trump’s new hotel in Washington, D.C. – READ MORE