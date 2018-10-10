WATCH: LINDSEY GRAHAM REVEALS IF HE REALLY IS GUNNING FOR THE AG POSITION

Republican Sen .Lindsey Graham of South Carolina announced Monday that he has no intention of working for President Donald Trump as the attorney general in the future.

Reporters and pundits continue to speculate on @LindseyGrahamSC plans for the future. Tonight in South Carolina he again made it clear: 1) Definitely running for reelection to the Senate in 2020. 2) ZERO INTEREST in serving as Attorney General or in the Cabinet. WATCH: pic.twitter.com/DKg1leXj2W — Kevin Bishop (@KevinDBishop) October 9, 2018

“Well, I’m going to run [for Senate] again — there ya go, you made news — I’m definitely running,” Graham told a reporter outside of a Pickens County GOP event. “I enjoy my job. I think I’m better at it today than I’ve ever been. I love my job. I love representing the people of our state.” – READ MORE

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said confirming Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh has made him “happy as a clam.”

Graham said, “I’m glad that those who try to overturn the rule of law and replace it with mob rule lost. I’ve never been more pissed in my life.”

He added, “This is character assassination, this is wanting power too much. To the extent that I came to the age of this good man and help defeat this debacle I am happy as a clam.” – READ MORE