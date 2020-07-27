Trump Signals 75,000 Agents Ready To Go Into Democrat-Controlled Cities To Stop Surging Violence

President Donald Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that the administration is eventually going to have to do “something that’s much stronger” to stop surging violence in multiple Democrat-controlled cities and signaled that he has tens of thousands of federal agents ready to be deployed to clean up the streets.

“I have offered them all, every one of them — and there’s 10 of them,” Trump said. “We’re offering all of them, let us go in. We will clean it up. We will clean it up.”

“We will go into all of the cities, any of the cities. We’re ready,” Trump continued. “We will put in 50,000, 60,000 people that really know what they’re doing. And they’re strong. They’re tough. And we could solve these problems so fast.”

“But, as you know, we have to be invited in,” Trump continued. “At some point, we’re going to have to do something that’s much stronger than being invited in. But we have to be invited in.”

“If they invited us in, we’d go in with 50,000, 75,000 people,” Trump later added. “We would be able to solve it, like you wouldn’t believe, and quick. But they just don’t want to ask, maybe for political reasons. But they don’t want to ask. It’s a disgrace.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --