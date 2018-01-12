In Blow to NFL’s UK Expansion, Poll Says Britons Find American Football ‘Boring’

The National Football League has spent a decade trying to import U.S. football into the United Kingdom, but even after all that time a new poll now says that Britons find American football to be a most “boring” sport.

The new YouGuv poll of 1,616 British adults found that America’s top sport is ranked as the most boring sport among UK sports fans, Bloomberg reported.

The poll found that 59 percent of respondents ranked American football as “very” or “quite boring,” while only a tiny 18 percent said that the U.S. game was exciting. Only golf ranked worse than football with a whopping 70 percent saying that the sport was boring.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, tennis, rugby, and soccer (British football) ranked among the top five most exciting sports to British sports fans. – READ MORE

Lately, a lot of people are saying, “No, we are not ready for some football.”

Ratings have been dropping throughout this 2017 NFL season, which has been lackluster at best. Players have embarrassed themselves by protesting during the national anthem (again, we respect their right to protest whatever they want, just do it off the field).

Now a new survey finds 33% of NFL fans have totally boycotted the league this year, according to a poll by SurveyMonkey and Ozy Media, shared first with Yahoo Finance. But not all are incensed about the protest, started by former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick. And nearly a third said they did so “in support of Donald Trump.”

The survey then asked the football fans: “Did you purposely stop watching or attending NFL games this season for any reason?” 33% of respondents said yes.

That group, which the survey labeled as “boycotting,” was asked why, and was given multiple options. Note: Respondents were allowed to select multiple answers; they were not asked which was the biggest factor, just which factors contributed.

They answered as follows: 32% said they stopped watching or attending NFL games “in support of Donald Trump”; 22% said “in solidarity with players kneeling”; 13% said “no interest in the teams playing”; 12% said “in support of Colin Kaepernick”; and 11% said “news about traumatic brain injuries among players.” Another 8% said “games are boring.” 46% chose “some other reason.” – READ MORE

The New Yorker is turning heads with a new cover that depicts Martin Luther King Jr. kneeling alongside NFL stars Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett.

“I asked myself, What would King be doing if he were around today?” artist Mark Ulriksen said of his latest work.

Ulriksen explained how conversations with his mother helped inspire the new cover:

“This is 49er country, and my mom and I have been going back and forth — she’s upset that players have brought politics into sports, but I say, How would you feel if you had to show up at work every day and salute a country that treats black people like second-class citizens? I’m glad that Colin Kaepernick and Michael Bennett are making it political. I’m sure that if King were around today, he’d be disappointed at the slow pace of progress: two steps forward, twenty steps back. Or ten yards back, as the metaphor may be.” – READ MORE

