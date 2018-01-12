WATCH: Chris Cuomo Brings on Sheriff Joe After He Announces Senate Run and Things Get Explosive in a Hurry

Former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who announced earlier this week that he is running for the U.S. Senate, made an appearance Wednesday with Chris Cuomo on CNN, where things got heated quickly.

During the interview, Cuomo asked Arpaio:

“Let me ask you something, sheriff. You’ve had such a long run. You’ve had so much controversy here at the end. You’ve got your health, but you’ve got your age, as well.

Why take this on? Why not just take the pardon? You lost your last race to a Democrat in an all-Republican county. Why do this?”

“First of all, I disagree with your opening remarks. I’m not going to spend time justifying the tent city and everything else you said,” Arpaio said. “But the question is why am I doing this? First of all, I’m a big supporter of the president from day one, July 2015.” – READ MORE

CNN’s “New Day” co-anchor Chris Cuomo told a critic to “get woke” while denouncing President Trump’s border wall during a 30-plus tweet session on Twitter Tuesday morning.

The liberal CNN star started his social media onslaught by asking, “Is the wall worth holding up a deal on daca and tps and budget? hundreds of thousand of lives in the breach….is that realized?”

Cuomo’s initial tweet was met with criticism from some of President Trump’s supporters and one of them called the morning show co-anchor “out of touch,” which resulted in Cuomo quickly responding with his point of view.

“You think the wall is the answer? you know the majority of illegal stays are from legit visa overstays right? that most come by plane right? #GetWoke you are being sold a solution that defies facts,” he wrote.

If you’re not familiar with far-left hipster vocabulary, the term “woke” essentially means to be aware of current political affairs – so perhaps Cuomo is attempting to reach younger viewers since “New Day” finished 2017 outside of the Top 30 cable news programs among the key demo. – READ MORE

