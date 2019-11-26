Bloomberg News Will Continue Its ‘Tradition of Not Investigating Mike’ During Primary, Extends That to Other Dems

After former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg officially joined the Democratic presidential primary, Bloomberg News announced that it would continue its ‘tradition of not investigating Mike.”

In a letter obtained by CNN, Bloomberg’s Editor-in-Chief, John Micklethwait, addressed concerns about the news organization’s independence from its founder and now presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait just sent this note to staffers: “There is no point in trying to claim that covering this presidential campaign will be easy for a newsroom that has built up its reputation for independence in part by not writing about ourselves…” pic.twitter.com/RvfvpsZgDV — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 24, 2019

One of the changes includes the suspension of its Editorial Board during the election. Micklethwait notes that several members of the Board are close to Bloomberg and will leave to work on his campaign. Additionally, he said the Board would not run Op-Eds about the election.

Finally, Micklethwait added that Bloomberg will “continue our tradition of not investigating Mike (and his family and foundation.) He also said Bloomberg will not investigate any of the other Democratic candidates, “We will extend the same policy to his rivals in the Democratic primaries. We cannot treat Mike’s Democratic competitors differently from him.” – READ MORE