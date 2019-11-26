L.A.’s New Project Housing Homeless In Shipping Containers Costs $600k Per Home

Los Angeles Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and other city leaders recently broke ground on a permanent supportive housing complex that will use stacked shipping containers to house formerly homeless people.

The containers will be arranged into towers, then connected by walkways to create a single, unified building topped with rooftop terraces and gardens. They have been specifically manufactured as modular, prefabricated homes because building codes prevent the developer from using recycled containers.

According to the architect, the design was chosen “as a way to reduce the cost and construction time.” However, KFI News reports that the project’s final price tag breaks down to about $600,000 per residential unit, noting the amount is “more than the median price of a condo” in L.A.

Breaking ground in the heart of South L.A. on our 21st #PropHHH funded project! This innovative structure uses stacked shipping containers to rapidly house formerly homeless Angelenos. Prop. HHH dollars are funding high-quality, long-lasting supportive housing across our city. pic.twitter.com/x6vhtIxVj8 — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) November 13, 2019

The $34 million "Isla de Los Angeles" development includes more than fifty furnished one-bedroom apartments along with retail spaces, a park, and a shared public street for farmers markets and other community events. Residents will also have onsite accessto social services like counseling, job training, and life skills workshops.