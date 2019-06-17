Blackburn Pokes Fun at Dems for Getting ‘Mighty Antsy’ About Barr’s Russia Probe Origin Investigation

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) poked fun at Democratic lawmakers who were getting worried over Attorney General William Barr’s investigation into the origins of the Russia probe during an interview with Fox News on Sunday.

As IJR News previously reported, Barr appointed an attorney to investigate the origins of the probe and whether there was any corruption. Blackburn claimed that the Democrats are the ones getting nervous about the contents.

“I’m not certain what the ETA on the IG’s report is going to be, but here is what we do know … the Democrats are getting mighty antsy about what might be found in that report and about what Attorney General Barr could possibly be looking at because they are the ones who did some outsourcing and working with the Russians and foreign nationals and trying to get information.”

She used the example of the dossier paid for by the Clinton campaign, saying that was something to consider in the investigation. – read more