Jim Acosta Sells Whopping 30 Books At “Surprise” Signing

According to an employee, Acosta simply called up the store and told them he would be coming. After he arrived, CNN’s heckler-in-chief stood behind a counter and signed books for an hour or so.

Surprise signing at Arlington, Virginia Barnes & Noble! pic.twitter.com/8UCrbfwsQ4 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 13, 2019

“It was kind of very quiet — he showed up and signed,” the employee told the Caller. “No customers waiting for him to sign his book,” – he just showed up.