Jim Acosta Sells Whopping 30 Books At “Surprise” Signing

According to an employee, Acosta simply called up the store and told them he would be coming. After he arrived, CNN’s heckler-in-chief stood behind a counter and signed books for an hour or so.
“It was kind of very quiet — he showed up and signed,” the employee told the Caller. “No customers waiting for him to sign his book,” – he just showed up.
A manager at the Arlington Barnes & Noble told the Caller that the store sold “like 30-or-something” copies of Acosta’s book while he was there. He said the store still has some of Acosta’s books in stock. –Daily Caller – READ MORE