Black Man Stabbed ‘Random’ White AutoZone Employee in the Neck After Watching Police Shooting Videos

On Tuesday morning, a 19-year-old black man in Columbus, Ga., reportedly entered an AutoZone and stabbed a white employee in the neck. Police arrested the suspect, Jayvon Hatchett, on Wednesday. At his arraignment Thursday morning, Hatchett reportedly said he decided to stab a “random” white man after watching videos of police shootings.

“Jayvon Hatchett stabbed Auto Zone employee 7 times after ‘watching Facebook videos of police shootings,’” WLTZ News reporter Robbie Watson posted on Facebook after the arraignment. “Hatchett smiles telling Detective he chose white man at random and stabbed him in the neck. Victim’s critical and traumatized by attack according to court testimony.”

While the story sounds outlandish, Watson has stood by her story. Police said the victim apparently had no connection to Hatchett. Authorities said the victim is in critical condition but is expected to make a recovery.

Witnesses at the store say Hatchett ran from the scene after stabbing the victim.

The stabbing follows multiple episodes of looting and rioting in cities across America, from Portland and Seattle to Chicago and Kenosha, Wisc., ostensibly inspired by protests against police brutality following police shootings of black people. – READ MORE

