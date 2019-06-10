‘Birth Strikers’ Pledge Not To Have Kids Because Of ‘Climate Crisis’

BirthStrike appears to be a small group — no more than 330 people so far — but the group’s members say the trend is growing, and that at least 80% of their membership is female.

One member, a musician, told CNN that the purpose of “BirthStrike” is to prevent an “ecological Armageddon” by voluntarily reducing the global population, but also to protect a future generation of humans from having to endure the after-effects of that same “ecological Armageddon,” including harsher weather and food insecurity.

“The BirthStrikers have decided they can’t bring children into a world where scientists predict climate change will bring bigger wildfires, more droughts, and food shortages for millions of people,” CNN reports. The group claims “climate change,” which is happening at a nearly negligible rate, is responsible for everything from sea level rise to war.

“When climate change gets worse, it multiplies other things. It’s like dominoes that are falling,” one prominent member of BirthStrike told CNN. “It goes beyond sea level rise and storms. It affects food production, migration, resources and war.” – READ MORE