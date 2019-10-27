Biological Male Named Female Conference Athlete of the Week

An NCAA runner who was born a male, has just been named female athlete of the week by a college athletic conference.

June Eastwood, a biologically male athlete and runner at the University of Montana, was named cross-country female athlete of the week by the Big Sky Conference.

“June Eastwood finished second in a field of 204 runners at the Santa Clara Bronco Invitational at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, Calif.,” the conference said in an official statement.

Eastwood is allowed to compete as a female because of an NCAA policy that permits transgender women (biological males) to compete as women after they’ve taken testosterone suppressors for one year. – READ MORE