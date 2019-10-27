WATCH: Kanye West Trashes Cancel Culture, Racial Politics, Abortion In Lengthy Interview

Music icon Kanye West is making quite the splash this week with the release of his newest album “Jesus is King.” In an interview with radio host Big Boy on Friday, West slammed “cancel culture” as well as the notion that a black man in America must vote based solely on their race.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said.

The “Jesus Walks” singer then denounced the prospect of those same cancel culture people taking Jesus out of school.

“Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school,” he said. “Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on, man.” – READ MORE