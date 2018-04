Bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol

Lawmakers in Tennessee are voting to crack down on drinking and driving.

A new bill would ban DUI offenders from buying alcohol for up to eight years, depending on how many prior offenses they have.

The bill originally called for a ban for life after three DUIs, but it was amended last week.- READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1