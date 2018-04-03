True Pundit

Parkland Teacher Says Students Feel Misrepresented by Their Famous Peers

The teacher — who requested to remain anonymous — told NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch students have talked to her “privately” about the shooting in February that left 17 people dead and more than a dozen others injured:

“I’ve had some students approach me privately to talk to me about it, but I should note that those student activists — none of them were ever in any danger during this whole thing. … None of them except for the one girl, Samantha Fuentes.

I have students in my class that were shot, but you don’t see them. They have the most personal experience of anyone except for that one girl.”

The teacher also said that — of the students she’s spoken with — none of them support Hogg, Kasky, or Gonzalez. – READ MORE

