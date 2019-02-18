Bill Maher to Dems: ‘Let’s not eat our own’ in 2020

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday urged Democrats to abandon the idea of a perfect 2020 presidential candidate, telling the party not to “eat our own” in the run-up to the race.

“No more swiping left on presidential candidates. Nearly 45 million Americans now identify themselves as Democrats, and all of them are running for president,” Maher joked on his show Friday evening.

“This time, let’s give them a chance. Let’s not eat our own the way we nitpicked Hillary to death over her emails and other bullshit,” he said.

Maher then defended a number of 2020 candidates who he suggested had been criticized by Democrats unfairly.

“ Kamala Harris has already had to play defense because it’s come out when she was a prosecutor she prosecuted people. Not very progressive. She should have found a way to apply more forgiveness, and the fact that she didn’t is unforgivable,” he quipped of the California Democrat. – READ MORE