Bill Maher to CPAC head: ‘Basically, Fox News is running our government’

HBO host Bill Maher confronted the head of the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Friday about Fox News’s coverage of President Trump, saying, “Basically, Fox News is running our government.”

Maher applauded conservative Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, which hosts CPAC, for stepping into “the lion’s den” by appearing on his show “Real Time.”

Maher brought up a recent investigation by Jane Mayer published in The New Yorker, which alleged that Fox News killed a report about Trump’s alleged affair with adult-film star Stormy Daniels prior to the 2016 presidential election.

The report also alleged that Trump received potential questions he would face in a 2016 primary debate from then-network head Roger Ailes.

“ is saying that, basically, Fox News is running our government, which I think we know because Trump watches ‘Fox & Friends’ in the morning and then tweets very often as he’s watching it,” Maher said. “Sometimes he doesn’t even refer to what he is tweeting. You just have to know that’s what he’s watching.”

“This is unprecedented, too, the fact that Sean Hannity does a show every night praising Trump, and then after the show Sean Hannity and Trump talk,” Maher continued. “Now, if Obama was talking to Rachel Maddow every night, what do you think?” – READ MORE