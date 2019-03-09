Why Nancy Pelosi ‘Can’t Control the Young, Radical, Progressive Wing of House Democrats’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — and the old guard Democrats at large — are in a very difficult position.

The radical young voters that Democrats have been courting for years have finally elected like-minded radical young representatives — and Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her leadership team have no control over them.

A big reason why, as I mentioned on “Hannity” this week, is that there is a wide generation gap between Democratic House leaders and freshmen Democrats such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and others.

The median year of birth for the 59 Democrats who assumed office this year is 1973.

Sixteen of these members were born on or after 1980.

Nancy Pelosi was born in 1940. The average age of Democratic leaders is 71.

To the new Democrats, the leaders are like the grandparents. And I don’t mean this in a positive way that could foster an opportunity for maternal or paternal mentorships.

The new Democrats believe the Pelosi’s team represents an outdated, backward way of thinking about government.

This is understandable. How many 30-somethings do you know who share the same point of view as their 80-year-old grandparents?

The result is that these new Democrats are throwing a party — and the grandparents aren’t invited.

Pelosi simply can’t control the young, radical, progressive wing of House Democrats — a group that is ardently socialist, anti-Israel, and contemptuous of America and its history. – READ MORE