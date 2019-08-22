Bill Maher Fires Back at Tlaib, Asks if She Wants to ‘Boycott 93 Percent’ of Her Party

Comedian Bill Maher fired back at freshman firebrand Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) after the congresswoman called for viewers to boycott his show.

In a tweet published on Tuesday, Maher took aim at Tlaib for her calls to boycott his show, asking if the Michigan Democrat wanted to “boycott 93 percent of her own party” after claiming that number voted to “condemn” the pro-Palestine Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away. But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the #BDS movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party? pic.twitter.com/0QrPQmwwiw — Bill Maher (@billmaher) August 21, 2019

“Some people have one move only: boycott. Cancel. Make-go-away,” wrote the comedian. “But here’s the thing, the house voted 318 to 17 to condemn the movement, including 93% of Dems. Does Tlaib want to boycott 93% of her own party?”

The actual count from the House vote to condemn the movement in July was 398 to 17. – READ MORE